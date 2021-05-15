Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.940-5.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.280 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.92.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.27. The company had a trading volume of 453,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,654. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

