GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

GRWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 2,622,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.76 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.