Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $18.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 17.4% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $215.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $141.19 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

