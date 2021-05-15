Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

