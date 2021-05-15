Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $721,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,651,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

HIG opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

