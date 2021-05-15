26,500 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Bought by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 8,317.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,006,000 after buying an additional 3,948,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $23,065,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $21,712,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 2,006,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coty by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.