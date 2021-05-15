Analysts Expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

VER stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

