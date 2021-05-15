Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.10 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.