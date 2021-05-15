Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. ProShares Online Retail ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $72.85 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35.

