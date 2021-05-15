Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,265.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,339.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.