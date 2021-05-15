Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report $24.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.43 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $27.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

