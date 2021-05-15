MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,384,293 shares of company stock worth $89,258,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after acquiring an additional 284,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,286,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,589,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

