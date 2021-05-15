SnowGem Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000985 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

