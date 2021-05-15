Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce $38.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.30 million and the lowest is $35.25 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 360.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $194.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.08 million to $215.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $296.60 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $312.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

EB traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

