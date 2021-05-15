iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $22.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. Analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
