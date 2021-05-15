Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.16 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $67.16 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029706 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.