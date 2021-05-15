Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $304.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $304.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,246. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.26. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 25.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 61.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 53.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

