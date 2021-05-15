Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,565,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $20.08 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

