Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cubic by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cubic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,536,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Cubic by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter.

Cubic stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.81. 229,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -575.46 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $78.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. On average, analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

