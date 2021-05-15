Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Shares of EMN traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 454,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,857. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $129.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,306 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,684. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

