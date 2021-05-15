Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. 157,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRGI. Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

