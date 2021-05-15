Knuff & Co LLC Sells 7,064 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,599 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Electronic Arts by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.06.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

