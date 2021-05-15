Knuff & Co LLC Sells 735 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 2.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 350,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

FTNT stock opened at $205.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day moving average of $159.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

