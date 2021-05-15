Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to C$234.00 at CIBC

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$202.00 to C$234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.63.

CDNAF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.54. 11,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.01. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

