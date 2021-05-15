Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.76. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,560%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZBH opened at $167.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.49. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,045.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

