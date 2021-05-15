Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.19. 253,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

