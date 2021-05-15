Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 98 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $381.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.23 and a 200-day moving average of $383.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

