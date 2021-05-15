Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $12.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. 1,676,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

