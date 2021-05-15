HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0003 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $15,965.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,563.65 or 1.00555068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $749.98 or 0.01521558 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.00730748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.00392402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.00232852 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006198 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HTMLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.