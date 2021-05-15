Evedo (EVED) Market Capitalization Hits $6.76 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. Evedo has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $8.26 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.26 or 0.01152883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00066709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00114665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00061730 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

