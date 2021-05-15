Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0407 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $56,330.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001249 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,079,000 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

