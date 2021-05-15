Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,295,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858,559 shares during the quarter. Macy’s accounts for about 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $150,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

