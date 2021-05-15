Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up about 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $155,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $617.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $608.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.92. AMERCO has a one year low of $280.01 and a one year high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.87.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.