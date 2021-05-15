Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 39,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,714,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $459.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.57. The firm has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

