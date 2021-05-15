Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

