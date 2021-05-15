Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 5,946 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 72,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 256,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

