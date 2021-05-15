Acas LLC Purchases Shares of 4,992 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

