Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Buys New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $40.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

