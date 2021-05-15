Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $1.09 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.17. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $74.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.