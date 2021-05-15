Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $1.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.17. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $74.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

