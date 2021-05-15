Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases 32 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $530.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.50 and a 1-year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

