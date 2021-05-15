Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

