McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

