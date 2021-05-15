John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin Bancorp accounts for 1.5% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $471.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.