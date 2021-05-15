John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,308 shares during the period. Alerus Financial makes up about 3.4% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

