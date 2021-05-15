Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $149.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGX. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.69.

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

