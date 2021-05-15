Hamel Associates Inc. Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

