$106.11 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report sales of $106.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.10 million. Exponent reported sales of $87.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $417.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. Exponent has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

