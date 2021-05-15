Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%.

CHRA stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. 386,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.26. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

