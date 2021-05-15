Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 870,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,123. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -909.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,072 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

