Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 43,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,496. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

PRTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,871,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,297.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 55,310 shares of company stock valued at $435,528 over the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.